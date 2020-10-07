Video

Published: 3:06 PM October 7, 2020 Updated: 3:08 PM October 7, 2020

A Tory minister has defended Boris Johnson's 10pm curfew amid calls the government release its scientific advice behind the decision.

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer said there had been "opportunities" for ministers to hear the scientific advice.

Appearing on BBC 2's Politics Live, Frazer said it was important MPs get to scrutinise the new rules but that the government is ultimately "guided by the science".

BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg chimed in: "In that particular case, you haven't given people any scientific justification for doing it. That's precisely the point being made by MPs.

"The government hasn't given anybody scientific justification for that particular decision, the 10 o'clock curfew."

Frazer stumbled: "There are opportunities to hear from the scientific advisers. There was an event in parliament this week where the scientific advisers were available to be asked questions.

"Of course, we just had PMQs where there's an opportunity for the prime minister to take questions."

Keunssberg shot back: "But the prime minister didn't take the opportunity."

Frazer replied: "Matt Hancock makes regular statements to the House of Commons."

The MP was asked how the government expected the support of its backbench, let alone the public, if they refused to give people the information they were seeking.

Frazer replied: "Well, the government is giving out information and there are a range of experts who are all giving their opinions publicly."

Earlier, the minister tried to say the prime minister's stringent restrictions in North were working, pointing to two out of 20 areas under lockdown where infection rates had dropped.