News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Man gets massive Boris Johnson tattoo to raise money for woman fighting cancer

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 2:53 PM January 14, 2021    Updated: 2:59 PM January 14, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at West Midlands Police Learning and Development Centre, Birmingham, wh

Prime minister Boris Johnson at West Midlands Police Learning and Development Centre, Birmingham - Credit: PA

A man has got a tattoo of Boris Johnson's face on his stomach in order to raise money for a woman to receive life-saving cancer treatment.

Kenny Wilding, 41, from Kidderminster, said he got the tattoo to raise money for a family friend who was diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer in January 2019.



Megan Smith was told she has a rare type of cancer, KRASG12V, that only occurs in 8% of rectal cancer patients after initially being misdiagnosed with Chron's disease.

Her family has been trying to raise £150,000 so that she can fly to the US for a clinical trial.

The tattoo is said to have taken two hours to complete and shows the prime minister pulling a face.

You may also want to watch:

"It all started when I saw Megan's GoFundMe page and saw she needed to raise money to save her life," Kenny told Jam Press.

"It is her last chance of survival so I wanted to do something to help.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted against them
  2. 2 Brexiteer MP ridiculed after calling for free movement of goods between GB and NI
  3. 3 PMQs Review: The one where the speaker finally snapped
  1. 4 Jacob Rees-Mogg claims fish captured after Brexit deal came into effect were 'British and happier for it'
  2. 5 Brexiteer rebuked after backing Nigel Farage's 'East Germany' claims
  3. 6 Jeremy Corbyn to launch High Court challenge to overturn Labour suspension
  4. 7 Miriam Margolyes' blunt assessment of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump wins her fans
  5. 8 Why I'll be making Leave EU's move to Ireland as difficult as possible
  6. 9 Nigel Farage launches new party in Scotland to promote 'positive case for the Union'
  7. 10 Brexit changes lead to exodus of Brits from Spain, UK nationals claim

"I have other tattoos, including a big hunting scene on my back, and chose to get Boris tattooed on me as I thought it would raise a lot of money.

"I think Bozza is a legend and have never seen anyone with a tattoo of him."

Wilding has since raised £800 for the cause while a friend donated £200 to pay for the tattoo.

Wilding said he nearly wet himself from the pain of getting the tattoo done.

"It hurt - you could say I nearly wet myself.

"At first I thought I might regret my tattoo of Bozza, but everyone loves it.

"I will never regret doing it as it was for a special young lady."

Smith's sister, Terri, said the 25-year-old has been "overwhelmed" by everyone's support.

Smith said: "When Kenny first told us that he was having a tattoo done to raise money for Megan's treatment we all laughed but thought it was a brilliant idea.

"It's so relevant with everything going on at the moment and definitely something Kenny would do as he's very humorous and loves nothing more than to make people laugh - even more so during difficult times.

"The support that everyone has shown so far has been so overwhelming but absolutely amazing."

"My sister needs all the help and support she can get to help fight this awful disease and me and my family are so grateful for everything everyone's done."

Boris Johnson
Media

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Pho

Downing Street

No 10 defends Stanley Johnson receiving two coronavirus vaccines while...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Theresa May in the House of Commons

Theresa May | Video

Theresa May in Brexit warning to Boris Johnson's government

The New European

Logo Icon
Former Brexit MEP Ann Widdecombe

Ann Widdecombe | Video

Brexiteer cuts off presenter to lambast teachers concerned about...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Priti Patel in the House of Commons

Priti Patel

Graham Norton criticises Priti Patel claiming 'it's extraordinary she’s...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus