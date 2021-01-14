Man gets massive Boris Johnson tattoo to raise money for woman fighting cancer

Published: 2:53 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 2:59 PM January 14, 2021

A man has got a tattoo of Boris Johnson's face on his stomach in order to raise money for a woman to receive life-saving cancer treatment.

Kenny Wilding, 41, from Kidderminster, said he got the tattoo to raise money for a family friend who was diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer in January 2019.







Megan Smith was told she has a rare type of cancer, KRASG12V, that only occurs in 8% of rectal cancer patients after initially being misdiagnosed with Chron's disease.

Her family has been trying to raise £150,000 so that she can fly to the US for a clinical trial.

The tattoo is said to have taken two hours to complete and shows the prime minister pulling a face.

"It all started when I saw Megan's GoFundMe page and saw she needed to raise money to save her life," Kenny told Jam Press.

"It is her last chance of survival so I wanted to do something to help.

"I have other tattoos, including a big hunting scene on my back, and chose to get Boris tattooed on me as I thought it would raise a lot of money.

"I think Bozza is a legend and have never seen anyone with a tattoo of him."

Wilding has since raised £800 for the cause while a friend donated £200 to pay for the tattoo.

Wilding said he nearly wet himself from the pain of getting the tattoo done.

"It hurt - you could say I nearly wet myself.

"At first I thought I might regret my tattoo of Bozza, but everyone loves it.

"I will never regret doing it as it was for a special young lady."

Smith's sister, Terri, said the 25-year-old has been "overwhelmed" by everyone's support.

Smith said: "When Kenny first told us that he was having a tattoo done to raise money for Megan's treatment we all laughed but thought it was a brilliant idea.

"It's so relevant with everything going on at the moment and definitely something Kenny would do as he's very humorous and loves nothing more than to make people laugh - even more so during difficult times.

"The support that everyone has shown so far has been so overwhelming but absolutely amazing."

"My sister needs all the help and support she can get to help fight this awful disease and me and my family are so grateful for everything everyone's done."