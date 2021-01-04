Former SNP MP arrested and charged over coronavirus breach

Published: 6:17 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 6:27 PM January 4, 2021

Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct over her journey between Scotland and Westminster while waiting for results of a coronavirus test.

Ferrier had the SNP whip removed for making a trip from Glasgow to the House of Commons and then a return journey after being informed she had the virus.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

MORE: Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”

You may also want to watch:

The announcement follows the Metropolitan Police confirming they would take “no further action” against the MP after an investigation.

They said regulations under which Ferrier could have been punished were not in effect when she travelled.

Despite facing pressure to resign her seat, Ferrier is now an independent MP for Hamilton and Rutherglen.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are among those who have called for her to stand down.

In an interview with The Scottish Sun, Ferrier said she felt she was “hung out to dry” by the SNP, which withdrew the whip from her one hour after she released a statement detailing her actions.