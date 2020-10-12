Margaret Ferrier says she was 'hung out to dry' by SNP
- Credit: Parliament Live
Margaret Ferrier has claimed she was “hung out to dry” by the SNP after posting a scripted statement in which she admitted breaching coronavirus rules.
The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP had the party whip withdrawn after travelling while awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.
In an interview with The Scottish Sun, she said the whip was withdrawn around an hour after the statement was released – a decision she feels was based on the public outcry over her actions.
The former SNP MP has previously said the infection caused her to act “out of character” and she “panicked” before taking the train trip back to Scotland.
She has said she has no intention of standing down as an MP.
You may also want to watch:
Ferrier told the newspaper that party officials had prepared the admission statement for her and she initially did not understand their “urgency” during a virtual meeting to discuss the situation.
She said: “I just felt it was very pushy. You’ve just been told you have Covid. You’re stressed, with a lot of things going through your mind.
Most Read
- 1 Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new lockdown measures
- 2 Anger over government branded adverts suggesting ballet dancers retrain in digital
- 3 Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU
- 4 Matt Hancock denies breaking 10pm curfew as government source insists he did make tasteless joke
- 5 These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
- 6 New Tory strongholds and wealthy seats avoid lockdown, leaked emails show
- 7 Dominic Raab 'wooing' Joe Biden over No 10 fears Donald Trump will lose US election
- 8 Self-imposed Brexit deadline will determine the era of 'Johnsonism'
- 9 44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender
- 10 Former Tory chancellor says Keir Starmer is 'immediately' ready for No 10 in warning to former colleagues
“You’re wanting somebody to help you. I said at that point: ‘Hang on a minute – as soon as this goes out am I going to be bombarded with abuse?’
“They were not considering the fact that I had only been diagnosed with Covid and I don’t know how that’s going to affect my mental state.
“It just went crazy. I still haven’t looked at Twitter but I have heard about it.”
The MP said another conference call took place at 6.52pm the same day, during which she was told the party whip was being suspended.
Describing the call, she said: “They were sorry. They were going to have to take the whip off me but I would get back in because I was co-operating and had been honest.
“Losing the whip was more of a slap in the face because of all the hard work that I have done for the party since I joined it.
“I could appreciate the party’s decision at the time. They told me they would be able to contain this situation.
“Why suddenly have we got to the point where they have to take the whip from me?”
She added: “It was because the statement went out and it escalated.
“They pushed me to make a self-referral to the standards commissioner straight away.
“I was intending to refer myself anyway. You can imagine how sad and angry I was.
“I felt I was being hung out to dry.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.