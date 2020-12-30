Mark Francois claims his work fighting for Brexit will not be over if deal passes

Published: 8:48 AM December 30, 2020 Updated: 8:51 AM December 30, 2020

A leading Tory Brexiteer has insisted he will continue to fight for Brexit even after Boris Johnson's deal has passed.

Mark Francois, the chairman of the European Research Group (ERG), vowed to keep fighting for their cause in the House of Commons and said his group would not "just put our feet up".

He told Chopper's Politics podcast: "Our work is not finished, although we might just give ourselves the night off."

Francois made the comments over fears that Labour leader Keir Starmer could become prime minister and attempt to renegotiate the deal, despite insistence from the Remainer that would not be the case.

"Please, God, [Sir Keir Starmer] never becomes our prime minister, but if he did, I fear he'd try and take us back, which is one reason why the European Research Group... [is] not now going to just put our feet up.

"We're going to hold ministers to account because there's a joint partnership council that will oversee the agreement made up of representatives of both sides.

"And we will just make sure that the British minister in that joint partnership council stands up for the United Kingdom as effectively as the prime minister has done."

Claiming he was "feeling very happy" about the deal, he explained: "Churchill said that one should be magnanimous in victory and that's good advice. But for the record, we won and so did the British people.

"We fought ever since 2016 tenaciously, I admit, to allow their decision to be honoured.

"It's important for the integrity of the entire democratic process, because if you ask the people of this country a question, a referendum, and they give you a decision, you are honour-bound to do what they have said. That's what we fought for and that's why we won."

