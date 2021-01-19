News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Brexiteer accused of using questionable polling data to whip up anti-lockdown support

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 4:36 PM January 19, 2021    Updated: 4:49 PM January 19, 2021
Brexit Party Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Ashfield Martin Daubney during a rally at Benti

Brexit Party Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Ashfield Martin Daubney during a rally at Bentinck Colliery Miners Welfare Social Club in Nottinghamshire. - Credit: PA

A right-wing commentator has been accused of using unconventional polling methods to whip up support to end lockdown.

Martin Daubney, a former Brexit Party MEP turned right-wing commentator, claimed some 80% of respondents of a Twitter poll he ran among his followers would vote in favour of ending lockdown if a referendum were called today.



In a series of tweets, Daubney claimed his survey of 15,400 people on Monday showed "the direct opposite of the government/ YouGov polls" before querying their validity.

"I'm not saying Twitter polls are real world. They reflect followers, obvs," he added before suggesting YouGov surveyed certain groups "to get a result they want".

Daubney's tweets were quickly shot down online.

You may also want to watch:

Edwin Hayward responded: "The truth is that a Twitter poll can be made to say anything you like. I've run polls with in excess of 95% wanting to rejoin the EU. Why? Because those are the kinds of fantastic people my followers are. But I'm conscious they're not *representative* of UK society at large."

Daubney replied: "Twitter polls are about as accurate as tea leaf reading, agreed, esp your Rejoin fantasies. My bigger question is this: can the same now be said of @YouGov, too?"

Most Read

  1. 1 Leave EU website suspended after EU registry blocks move to Ireland
  2. 2 Boris Johnson blames seafood companies for post-Brexit sales slump
  3. 3 Comedian wins praise after shaming No 10 during Dancing on Ice appearance
  1. 4 Priti Patel fails to appear in Commons to answer questions on missing police records
  2. 5 The Tory MPs who failed to vote against a Universal Credit cut
  3. 6 Television drama to focus on Boris Johnson's first year in Downing Street
  4. 7 Progressive alliance could see Labour win 351 seats at next election, new analysis reveals
  5. 8 UK has highest Covid-19 death rate in world
  6. 9 Michael Gove among 14 Tory MPs revealed to have joined banned Parler app
  7. 10 The bigot we should have called out on day one

"Of course," Hayward jokingly responded. "Why wouldn't a company with over 1,000 employees and £136.5 million revenue just make stuff up? That's so much more logical than trying to poll fairly, with obvious biases eliminated."

Others agreed. Andrew R quipped: "Hmmm, a nationally representative poll, by a well-establish organisation that's a member of the British Polling Council, or a Twitter poll by some idiot who doesn't understand sample bias. Nope, it's simply impossible to know what the truth is."

Stephen Way joked: "Siri, give me a great example of a Twitter bubble displaying confirmation bias."

Referencing Daubney's prior career as a reporter, New Statesman data journalist Ben Walker wrote: "Surely a journalist of 25yrs would be able to discern between a Twitter poll and a pollster's nationally representative survey."

POLITICO's Alex Wickham added: "YouGov's (actual real) polls reckon 80% of the public support lockdown — if you want to know where the mood in the govt is now, one senior Tory half-joked the other day that 'lockdown is the most popular Tory policy ever'."

Coronavirus
Twitter
Brexit

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street

Boris Johnson | Opinion

The greatest failure of government in our lifetime

Ian Dunt

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 20/09/18 of Nigel Farage, the Vice-Chairman of Leave Means Leave, by the political

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage launches new party in Scotland to promote 'positive case...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock is interviewed by Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

Matt Hancock | Video

Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Costa del Sol beach near Torremolinos.

Brexit

Brexit changes lead to exodus of Brits from Spain, UK nationals claim

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus