Published: 9:18 AM November 10, 2020 Updated: 9:27 AM November 10, 2020

Health secretary Matt Hancock has run away from a Good Morning Britain reporter as ministers continue to boycott the programme.

The government has boycotted the programme for 196 days, with a reporter opting to instead shout his questions at the MP as he spoke to other interviewers on other networks over the vaccine.

As Hancock's interview with another station wrapped up, reporter Nick Dixon started to ask his questions for the ITV show.

Initially, the minister engaged after it was pointed out he was live on television, but the subject moved to the boycott, he became evasive.

"Mr Hancock hi, you're live on Good Morning Britain, I know it's been a while since you've spoken to us, great news this morning about the vaccine, what can you tell us?"

The minister responded: "This is a promising step forward, there's lots more steps we need to take, but this is a promising step forward.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid watch the minister squirm - Credit: ITV

"The vaccine candidate means that at 90% effectiveness, then we can have confidence in it's being effective, we also need to know that it's safe before it can be licensed.

"The job of us in government and the NHS is to make sure that should it get that license, we will be ready to roll it out as soon as possible."

The reporter then turned his questioning to the boycott. He said: "One more question, I know you're busy, why have you avoided and boycotted Good Morning Britain for 196 days, Piers and Susanna are desperately keen to talk to you?"

"Well I am very happy to be talking to you this morning, especially as we have got this promising news this morning," he replied.

Asked again, Dixon said: "When will you come on and talk to Piers and Susanna?"

"Oh, as soon as I possibly can," responded Hancock as he started to run away.

"We have got time for you tomorrow, we will make a special slot for you tomorrow, running order entirely cleared just for you," interrupted the reporter.

"That's very kind of you, unfortunately, I have got something in the diary tomorrow morning, and I've got an awful lot of work to do to get this vaccine rolled out, thanks very much," said Hancock as he disappeared into a nearby building.







Presenter Morgan praised the reporter's efforts. "The first words to Good Morning Britain from any government minister since the middle of April. That didn't hurt did it, Matt Hancock? You got through it, you're still alive."

David Schneider tweeted: "I for one am amazed that a PM who hid in a fridge should have boycotted Good Morning Britain for 196 days in the middle of a pandemic. And Channel 4 News and Newsnight for longer."

Peter Stefanovic wrote: "Probably the most hilarious thing you will watch today. Cowardly Matt Hancock literally fleeing for his life the moment it’s suggested he come on GMB to be interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid".

