Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted against them

Published: 9:44 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 9:52 AM January 13, 2021

Health secretary Matt Hancock has been reminded that he voted against free school meals - after he praised the government for providing them.

He told Good Morning Britain: "I'm really glad we're able to send out food for those who receive free school meals when schools are in, and I'm really glad we're able to do that when schools are out."

But it prompted Piers Morgan to point out: "If you're that glad, can I ask you a question, why did you vote against it?"

"Well I'm really glad we're able to put it into place," responded Hancock.

"Well if you're 'really glad' why did you as health secretary vote against this?" queried Morgan again.

The health secretary stuttered as he explained: "Well... because... the reason I'm glad now is because we've been able to sort that out and put it in place".

"No thanks to you!" replied co-presenter Susanna Reid.

"Let's be honest you got shamed into it by a young football player with a conscience who managed to prick the conscience of you and the government," added Morgan. "Do you regret now, given how glad you now are, voting against it?"

As the Tory minister dodged the question, the presenter continued to explain "you wouldn't have done it without Marcus Rashford campaigning".

But Hancock refused to give a yes or a no response, insisting he's really "glad that we've managed to get this result".







