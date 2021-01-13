Video
Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted against them
- Credit: ITV
Health secretary Matt Hancock has been reminded that he voted against free school meals - after he praised the government for providing them.
He told Good Morning Britain: "I'm really glad we're able to send out food for those who receive free school meals when schools are in, and I'm really glad we're able to do that when schools are out."
But it prompted Piers Morgan to point out: "If you're that glad, can I ask you a question, why did you vote against it?"
"Well I'm really glad we're able to put it into place," responded Hancock.
"Well if you're 'really glad' why did you as health secretary vote against this?" queried Morgan again.
The health secretary stuttered as he explained: "Well... because... the reason I'm glad now is because we've been able to sort that out and put it in place".
"No thanks to you!" replied co-presenter Susanna Reid.
Most Read
- 1 Brexit changes lead to exodus of Brits from Spain, UK nationals claim
- 2 Theresa May in Brexit warning to Boris Johnson's government
- 3 Nigel Farage launches new party in Scotland to promote 'positive case for the Union'
- 4 Graham Norton criticises Priti Patel claiming 'it's extraordinary she’s in charge of anything'
- 5 Tory backbenchers defeat Jacob Rees-Mogg's attempt to postpone debates
- 6 Priti Patel confuses lockdown rules - despite insisting they were 'simple and clear'
- 7 Brexiteer cuts off presenter to lambast teachers concerned about homeschooling during lockdown
- 8 No 10 seeks help of social media influencers to improve government's image in latest job advert
- 9 No 10 defends Stanley Johnson receiving two coronavirus vaccines while others don't
- 10 Backlash after government tried to choose questions from public at No 10 briefings
"Let's be honest you got shamed into it by a young football player with a conscience who managed to prick the conscience of you and the government," added Morgan. "Do you regret now, given how glad you now are, voting against it?"
As the Tory minister dodged the question, the presenter continued to explain "you wouldn't have done it without Marcus Rashford campaigning".
But Hancock refused to give a yes or a no response, insisting he's really "glad that we've managed to get this result".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.