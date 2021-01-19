Matt Hancock self-isolating and 'staying at home until Sunday'

Published: 9:34 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 9:38 AM January 19, 2021

Matt Hancock is self-isolating and will be "staying at home and not leaving home at all until Sunday".

The health secretary was alerted to possible contact with someone with Covid-19 by the NHS Test and Trace mobile app.

in a video on social media, he explained: "Last night I was pinged by the NHS coronavirus app, so that means I'll be self-isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday.

"This self-isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing because I know from the app that I've been in close contact with somebody who's tested positive, and this is how we break the chains of transmission."

He added: "I've got to work from home for the next six days, and together, by doing this, by following this and all the other panoply of rules that we've had to put in place, we can get through this and beat this virus."

Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday.



We all have a part to play in getting this virus under control. pic.twitter.com/MaN1EI7UyY — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 19, 2021