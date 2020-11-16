Boris Johnson set to miss another No 10 press briefing

Published: 11:41 AM November 16, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson will miss a second Downing Street press conference on Monday as Matt Hancock covers for the prime minister as he self-isolates.

Downing Street had previously decided to hold press conferences on Monday and Thursday evenings until December 2.

Last Thursday's briefing was reportedly due to be cancelled last week following the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, with business secretary Alok Sharma stepping in at the last minute.







Now, with Johnson self-isolating, it will be left to the health secretary to host the 5pm update with the expectation the prime minister will not be seen in public again until next Thursday.

It means he could also miss Prime Minister's Questions.