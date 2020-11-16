Video
Presenter 'surprised' as Hancock says he's 'nothing to say' about Trump
- Credit: Sky News
A news presenter has been left "surprised" after health secretary Matt Hancock insisted he had "absolutely nothing to say" about the behaviour of outgoing US president Donald Trump.
Hancock said there was a "close relationship" with Joe Biden
He said: "The prime minister was the first European leader that the president-elect called, and we have very, very close ties that transcend any presidency, between the countries and very close interests".
Questioned what he thought about Trump's behaviour after the US election, he said he would "not get involved with the domestic politics of America", adding: "There's enough to be getting on with the domestic politics of the UK".
Asked if he was "completely comfortable" about his conduct, the minister said: "I've got absolutely nothing to say about that".
It prompted Kay Burley to repeatedly respond: "Wow".
"What I am doing is really looking forward, and we're very, very positive about the incoming Biden administration," said the Tory MP.
"I'm surprised you have nothing to say about a president who is opening up via Twitter stoking up hostility in his country," responded Burley.
Asked whether he would be happy with the British government to try to secure a deal with Trump before the end of his presidency if there is no trade deal with Europe.
"Of course I'm keen we do a trade deal with the United States, and that's completely irrespective of who is in the White House."
