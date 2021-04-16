Matt Hancock accused of putting 'cronyism at heart of government' after family firm won NHS contract
- Credit: PA
Labour has accused Matt Hancock of committing "cronyism at the heart of government" after it was revealed he and his family own shares in a firm that was contracted by the NHS.
Hancock declared in the Commons register of MPs' interests that he now owns shares in Topwood Ltd, a waste disposal company owned by his sister and other family members.
It was reported this week that the company had been awarded two contracts worth £300,000 by NHS Wales, for which Hancock has no responsibility, as health is devolved to the Welsh government.
But the Health Service Journal (HSJ) has now reported that Topwood was also awarded a "framework deal" to provide services to the NHS in England in 2019, as well as its contracts in Wales.
The HSJ also claims Hancock did not declare his connection to the company in the relevant register of interest, an accusation rejected by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
You may also want to watch:
In the register of MPs' interests, Hancock says he received a "gift" of 15% of the issued share capital of Topwood Ltd, his sister's company, under a "delegated management arrangement".
Responding to the HSJ report, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: "Shocking, but sadly I suspect no one is surprised any more at the cronyism at the heart of this government."
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson proposes saving United Kingdom with 'Project Love' plan
- 2 The only Brexit export boom is from UK businesses rushing to Europe
- 3 The stench of scandal seeping out from Britain
- 4 Former Brexit secretary 'privately agreed' with Gina Miller's court action over Article 50
- 5 Russell Kane: Why working class people like Boris Johnson
- 6 How the vaccines have shifted opinions over Brexit
- 7 PRINCE PHILIP: Why this Danish, Greek, German immigrant epitomised Britain
- 8 MEPs again refuse to ratify Brexit deal amid concerns No 10 is flouting conditions
- 9 Tory candidate under fire after describing Brexit chaos as a 'hiccup'
- 10 Government loses bid to block financial services bill amendment in House of Lords
A government spokesperson told Sky News: "Hancock has acted entirely properly in these circumstances.
"All declarations of interest have been made in accordance with the ministerial code. Ministers have no involvement in the awarding of these contracts, and no conflict of interest arises."
Whitehall sources have also told Sky News that the health secretary has no active participation in the running of the company and neither he nor his department had any involvement in the awarding of the contracts.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.