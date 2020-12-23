Video
Matt Hancock 'confident' of normality 'by 2022'
- Credit: PA
Health secretary Matt Hancock is "confident" that life will bring normality "by 2022".
As he announced millions more people in England will be placed into lockdown from Boxing Day, Hancock warned that the virus was spreading again at a "dangerous rate".
Commenting on the new Tier 4 restrictions, he warned: “This Christmas and the start of 2021 is going to be tough. The new variant makes everything much harder because it spreads so much faster.
MORE: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan to ‘return to normality’ by Christmas
“But we mustn’t give up now, we know that we can control this virus, we know we can get through this together, we’re going to get through it by suppressing the virus until a vaccine can make us safe.”
At the latest Downing Street press conference Hancock was asked if he thought the government was guilty of overpromising by suggesting the UK can return to normality by Easter.
You may also want to watch:
The Tory minister said he was “highly confident we’ll get things back to normal by 2022” due to the coronavirus vaccine roll-out.
Most Read
- 1 Cabinet minister indicates Brexit deal could be close
- 2 Brexit deal 'done' with Boris Johnson planning a statement tonight - Reports
- 3 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 4 Loophole means Boris Johnson can spend Christmas with family in Tier 4
- 5 ERG in warning to Boris Johnson over Brexit deal with EU
- 6 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 7 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 8 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
- 9 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
- 10 Former Tory politician refuses to apologise for 'if you can’t feed, don’t breed’ email
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.