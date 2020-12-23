Video

Published: 7:21 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 7:34 PM December 23, 2020

Health secretary Matt Hancock is "confident" that life will bring normality "by 2022".

As he announced millions more people in England will be placed into lockdown from Boxing Day, Hancock warned that the virus was spreading again at a "dangerous rate".

Commenting on the new Tier 4 restrictions, he warned: “This Christmas and the start of 2021 is going to be tough. The new variant makes everything much harder because it spreads so much faster.

MORE: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan to ‘return to normality’ by Christmas

“But we mustn’t give up now, we know that we can control this virus, we know we can get through this together, we’re going to get through it by suppressing the virus until a vaccine can make us safe.”

At the latest Downing Street press conference Hancock was asked if he thought the government was guilty of overpromising by suggesting the UK can return to normality by Easter.

You may also want to watch:

The Tory minister said he was “highly confident we’ll get things back to normal by 2022” due to the coronavirus vaccine roll-out.