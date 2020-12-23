News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Matt Hancock to hold Downing Street press conference

Jonathon Read

Published: 2:08 PM December 23, 2020
Matt Hancock is to hold a Downing Street press conference on Covid-19.

The health secretary will provide an update from Number 10 at 3pm.

It comes amid speculation that more areas of England are heading for a Tier 4 lockdown.

Earlier, fellow minister Robert Jenrick denied there would be any changes to coronavirus restrictions before Christmas.

But he acknowledged “it may be necessary to take further action” to curb rising case numbers.

Reports suggested local leaders and health officials met on Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of Birmingham being moved into a Tier 4 lockdown, while areas in lower tiers could be moved up to Tier 3.

Matt Hancock
