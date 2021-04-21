Poll: Laurence Fox in joint last place with Count Binface in race for London mayor
- Credit: PA
Outspoken lockdown critic Laurence Fox is tied with an intergalactic bin in last place for the race for London mayor.
The new Comres poll has Labour candidate Sadiq Khan clearly in the lead with 41% of the vote, followed by the Conservative Shaun Bailey at 28% with Lib Dem Luisa Porritt and Green Sian Berry significantly behind with 8% and 6% respectively.
At the bottom of the list are Count Binface, Fox from the Reclaim Party, and UKIP's Peter Gammons - all on 1%.
After standing against Theresa May as Lord Buckethead in the 2017 elections and against Boris Johnson in 2019 under his current name, "your friendly neighbourhood space warrior" is standing once more in the London Mayoral elections.
His website claims he will "bring voters a touch of intergalactic class and some ingenious policies that will PUT LONDON ON THE MAP".
His manifesto lists policies such as renaming London Bridge after Phoebe Waller-Bridge, having London join the EU, and tying government ministers' pay to that of nurses.
Fox, on the other hand, is campaigning to "unlock London and free Londoners" from Covid restrictions.
He is also promising free tube travel for 6 months and ending "the divisive and discriminatory wokery that has infected our city".
