Published: 9:02 AM January 28, 2021 Updated: 9:28 AM January 28, 2021

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has claimed that Boris Johnson is a 'huge asset' to Scotland.

Gove was interviewed by BBC Breakfast after they pointed out that a rise in support for Scottish independence was down to Johnson's Brexit project and his handling of the pandemic.

Asked if he thought he was an "asset" or a "problem" for Scotland, he said: "He's a huge asset.

"The vaccine programme that we're rolling out is only possible because of the prime minister's leadership.

"We are the country leading Europe and the world both in the development of vaccines and the rollout of vaccines, and that's both the decisions of the prime minister took."

He added: "It's also the prime minister working with the chancellor Rishi Sunak who made the decisions about economic support for firms and companies in Scotland to try to make sure people are still in work".