Published: 5:50 PM October 19, 2020 Updated: 6:39 PM October 19, 2020

A Labour MP has called for an apology from the government over its “false promises” of delivering an “oven-ready” deal with the EU.

Appearing before Michael Gove at the despatch box, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said: “The prime minister promised the nation an oven-ready deal and it was avowedly the easiest trade deal in history to negotiate. Instead, this Conservative government have shown that they’re happy to rip up an agreement only months after signing it, thereby breaking international law, and now they’re hurtling us towards a disastrous no-deal Brexit.

“So on behalf of the prime minister, would (Michael Gove) like to apologise to the British people for having made false promises and what changes will he be making to his approach to prove that the UK can be taken seriously and act in good faith, despite the best efforts of this incompetent government?”

Responding on behalf of the prime minister, the cabinet office minister told MPs: “As I think (Singh Dhesi) will acknowledge, since last Friday and since the prime minister’s statement and indeed since the preparation of my statement earlier, we’ve seen a welcome indication of movement on the part of the EU.

“So I think that those who were prepared to criticise the prime minister on Friday and over the weekend should perhaps in fairness and appropriate humility recognise that he’s actually been standing up for Britain and therefore no apology is required.”