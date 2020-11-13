Video
'Dom or Carrie?' - Michael Gove challenged on which unelected bureaucrat he supports
- Credit: Parliament Live
Michael Gove has been challenged to pick which unelected bureaucrat he supports in the internal war in Number 10.
During questions in the House of Commons, the Cabinet Office minister was asked to decide whether he was on the team of "Dom or Carrie".
It came as director of communications Lee Cain resigned, and chief Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings both walked out of their jobs after Johnson's fiancee objected to Cain's promotion to chief of staff.
Gove was challenged on the in-fighting by the SNP's Pete Wishart, telling MPs: "It is now some 50 days until we go over the Brexit cliff edge, and in the meantime the covid death rate in the UK reaches 50,000.
"England is in the middle of another national lockdown, unemployment is on the rise, and the faceless characters that actually run this country at No. 10 are at each other’s throats.
"Should Scotland be celebrating this incoming Brexit, and whose side is the minister on—Dom’s or Carrie’s?"
But Gove simply responded: "I am on the side of people from Aberdeen to Aberystwyth who voted to leave the European Union."
He explained: "They want us as a United Kingdom to make a success of these new opportunities."
And the minister pointed towards internal wars in the Scottish government and SNP instead.
He said: "I know that the Scottish government are total strangers to behind-the-scenes intrigue and briefing wars, so I can imagine his shock and amazement to see these things reported in the newspapers, but let me assure him that the government continue to make decisions in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.
"The people of Perth and North Perthshire can have confidence that they have not only a gamesome representative in the House of Commons, but a government committed to their welfare.
