Michael Gove reminded he swore on his job that government won't back down on Internal Market Bill

Published: 9:55 AM December 8, 2020

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has been reminded that he swore on his job that the government would not back down on the Internal Market Bill.

As MPs voted to reinstate clauses which break international law into the Brexit bill after the Lords rejected them, the government told the European Union it would be prepared to take out the clauses which override the Withdrawal Agreement if there is a Brexit deal.

A spokesperson said on Monday: “If the solutions being considered in those discussions are agreed, the UK Government would be prepared to remove clause 44 of the UK Internal Market Bill, concerning export declarations.

“The UK government would also be prepared to deactivate clauses 45 and 47, concerning state aid, such that they could be used only when consistent with the United Kingdom’s rights and obligations under international law."

It has prompted people to remind Gove of the comments he made on Sky News when the bill was first proposed in September.

Back then presenter Sam Coates told the Brexiteer: "This government is known, famed perhaps even, for its u-turns.

"Do you swear, on your job, that the government will not back down on this?"

Gove agreed with his remarks. He replied: "Yes, I made it perfectly clear to vice president Šefčovič that we will not be withdrawing this legislation, and he understood that, and of course he regretted that."

Three months later the remarks have resurfaced, with prominent pro-European campaigner Femi Oluwole reposting the video to Twitter.

"Quick reminder that Michael Gove said he would quit his job if the government backed down on the Internal Market Bill," he wrote.

"Every cloud and all that," said Mike Milton. "Snorted when you reminded me," quipped another.

But others were quick to point out it was unlikely there will be any repercussions.

"There is generally a bit of a disconnect between Gove's words and actions," commented Winston Smith.

"Ditches are springing to mind. Can't think why," added David Rushent.