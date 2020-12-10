Video
Labour MP demands Michael Gove 'corrects the record' over Brexit claims
- Credit: Parliament Live
Michael Gove has been told to "correct the record" after misleading statements made about Brexit.
Gove had claimed that key health and education benefits will be saved "for a while" - even if there is no deal - while interviewed by the Today programme.
There is currently no guarantee the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or Erasmus will continue after the transition period, even if a deal is struck.
In reference to whether "free medical treatment" would be still available without a deal, the minister said: “It will be the case that, for a period, yes, there will be appropriate access.”
Asked about whether studying abroad would continue, Gove also claimed that "yes, for a period" students would be able to do so.
Ben Bradshaw, a Labour MP, questioned the Brexiteer on the remarks on the programme in the House of Commons but was given a reply to a different question.
A furious Bradshaw shouted that it was not his question - before issuing a demand that Gove "correct the record" immediately.
"Otherwise, why should people believe a single thing any minister says?"
He added: “It’s absolutely astonishing that the man in charge of our Brexit policy should completely mislead the public on two major issues of concern.”
