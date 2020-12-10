Labour MP demands Michael Gove 'corrects the record' over Brexit claims

Video

Published: 2:16 PM December 10, 2020

Michael Gove has been told to "correct the record" after misleading statements made about Brexit.

Gove had claimed that key health and education benefits will be saved "for a while" - even if there is no deal - while interviewed by the Today programme.

There is currently no guarantee the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or Erasmus will continue after the transition period, even if a deal is struck.

In reference to whether "free medical treatment" would be still available without a deal, the minister said: “It will be the case that, for a period, yes, there will be appropriate access.”

Asked about whether studying abroad would continue, Gove also claimed that "yes, for a period" students would be able to do so.

Ben Bradshaw, a Labour MP, questioned the Brexiteer on the remarks on the programme in the House of Commons but was given a reply to a different question.

A furious Bradshaw shouted that it was not his question - before issuing a demand that Gove "correct the record" immediately.

"Otherwise, why should people believe a single thing any minister says?"

He added: “It’s absolutely astonishing that the man in charge of our Brexit policy should completely mislead the public on two major issues of concern.”



