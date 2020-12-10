Boss of right-wing think tank takes seat in House of Lords

Video

Published: 1:08 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 1:16 PM December 10, 2020

A former treasurer of the Conservative Party has taken his seat in the House of Lords.

Michael Spencer, who is chairman of the right-leaning think tank the Centre for Policy Studies, was nominated to the unelected house by Boris Johnson.

The 65-year-old Oxford graduate was among the intake of new peers to the upper house, which fuelled accusations of “cronyism” and prompted criticism in the face of efforts to curb the size of the upper chamber.

Lord Spencer of Alresford, who wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony, was supported by fellow Tory peers Lord Marland and former Lords leader Lord Strathclyde as he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.