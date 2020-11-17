Video

Published: 10:29 AM November 17, 2020 Updated: 10:37 AM November 17, 2020

Robert Jenrick has suggested that "changes in government" - alluding the resignation of Dominic Cummings -are behind the end of the 201-day boycott of Good Morning Britain (GMB).

In a veiled swipe at Dominic Cummings, Jenrick, the minister for housing and communities, said that changes within Downing Street "over the last few days" meant ministers were now free to attend GMB.

The 201-day embargo ended on Monday when health secretary Matt Hancock appeared on the show to tell presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that he had been 'too busy' at attend.







"I said I would come on as soon as the diaries allow and here I am so very happy to answer any questions," he said before deflecting questions over the boycott.

MORE: Piers Morgan asks Matt Hancock why he hasn't resigned yet

When was asked a similar question during an appearance on Tuesday, Jenrick replied: "It's been widely reported there's been changes in government over the last few days and the decision has been made to be back on your show and I'm pleased to be here."

He continued: "I've got a style where I try to be available to answer questions wherever I can and as I said, I've been on ITV and many other channels over the course of the last six months trying to inform the public about the decisions that I'm taking and be able to be held to account."

This prompted a cut-glass response from Morgan, who said: "We're pleased to see you but you were denying our viewers of up-to-date information about the pandemic and reading between the lines, what you appear to be suggesting is that you were all bullied into not coming into the programme by Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, who have now left the building."

Jenrick rebutted: "Well, we could discuss the past Piers but I'm here to answer your questions and speak to your viewers this morning."

Cummings and the former head of Downing Street communications, Lee Cain, resigned as advisers last week after it was suggested they left because of a power struggle with the prime minister's fiancée, Carrie Symonds and his new press secretary Allegra Stratton.

Responding to a clip of the interview on Twitter, Paul Day commented: "Shocking that this demonstrates all these so-called cabinet ministers were subordinate to an unelected bureaucrat."

Irene Woods wrote: "He has not changed my mind about how this government, still not giving honest answers."

Others were critical of Morgan's interview style. One user tweeted: "80% time spent on having a dig...let us hope this changes to more constructive questioning."

A second added: "What is the point of getting him on and then conducting an ‘interview’ like that. So lazy."