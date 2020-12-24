News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Ministers on 'resignation watch' over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Jonathon Read

Published: 7:51 AM December 24, 2020   
Boris Johnson alongside cabinet members

Boris Johnson alongside cabinet members - Credit: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

At least two ministers are on resignation watch over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal which follows an agreement with the European Union on the UK's future outside of the bloc.

It follows the prime minister's briefing to cabinet late on Wednesday on the progress made following negotiations with Ursula von der Leyen.

Sources on the call told the Sun he “lavished praise” on Michael Gove for being “indispensable” in getting a trade deal with the EU, as well as in prepping for a no-deal Brexit should it occur.

Johnson told ministers he would need their help to “sell the deal”, reassuring them it allowed “both the UK and the EU to retain their sovereignty”.


Brexit
Boris Johnson

