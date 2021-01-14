Video
This is the moment Miriam Margolyes chides Donald Trump with one word
Miriam Margolyes' one-word description of out-going US president Donald Trump has won a heap of praise online.
The British actor said the president was an "a*****e" and called for his supporters to be "smacked".
Asked for her reaction to recent events in the US during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Margolyes said: "Like anybody else, I'm astonished and disgusted.
"I know it's morning television and I know I need to be careful what I say about that man - let's say it ends with 'hole' and starts with 'a'.
"He is a dangerous man. He is a fascist. I think it looked like that from the beginning.
"I long to see the back of him."
Margolyes went on to say many Trump supporters "needed to be smacked".
The actor was showered with praise on Twitter.
"Miriam Margolyes is a bloody national treasure of Attenborough proportions," said @MrBaylissGeo.
"We all need a 'jab in the arm' of this lady," claimed @MrsAitchBee.
Melica Edwards posted: "Best Interview in a long time and totally on point! Miriam for PM please."
