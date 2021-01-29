News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Momentum fundraise for new video output to counteract GB News

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 11:46 AM January 29, 2021   
Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Parliament Square, where the Momentum campaign group held a "Keep Corbyn" demonstration.

Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Parliament Square, where the Momentum campaign group held a "Keep Corbyn" demonstration. - Credit: PA

Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn are crowdfunding to create new video output to counteract Andrew Neil's new GB News television service.

Left-wing grassroots campaign group Momentum is currently appealing for financial support ahead of new television services from GB News and Rupert Murdoch's News UK service - both due to launch in the spring.

In an email to supporters, they said: "The right are investing millions in setting up a new British Fox News.

"But we're fighting back.

"Together, we've raised £5,000 to fund our video operation - and that money is already having a huge impact on Facebook."

You may also want to watch:

They continue: "Together, we will turn the tide in 2021.

"In this crisis, millions of people are looking for new ideas which explain why our system is so broken.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scots report Boris Johnson to police for day trip to Glasgow
  2. 2 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
  3. 3 Michael Gove claims Boris Johnson is a 'huge asset' to Scotland
  1. 4 David Cameron's wife says Brexit has made trading 'difficult' for her business
  2. 5 Website that allows public to see if their MP is 'a p***k' gets 250,000 views in four days
  3. 6 Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Nicola Sturgeon 'Mrs Moan-a-lot' over concerns about PM's Scotland trip
  4. 7 First inaugural EU-UK meeting since Brexit 'postponed' after bloc's diplomatic status is downgraded
  5. 8 Nicola Sturgeon enters EU vaccine row by threatening to publish data on supply
  6. 9 Boris Johnson accused of misleading parliament over Labour MP's remarks
  7. 10 Tory MP tells Nicola Sturgeon to 'grow up' after questioning PM's Scotland trip

"We have the answers- all we need to do is get them our there."

The email claims that it will expand its video operations to "combat the right-wing media" and "drown out the right-wing press".

GB News aims to serve the “vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard” by existing broadcasters.

It has already raised £60 million in fundraising with directors hoping Nick Ferrari and Julia Hartley-Brewer will become presenters.

GB News announced its first signing would be Dan Wooton from talkRADIO.

Jeremy Corbyn
Labour Party

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nigel Farage in an interview

Nigel Farage | Video

Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Former Brexit Party MEP June Mummery

Brexit | Video

Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Communities secretary Robert Jenrick interviewed by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain | Video

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reject Boris Johnson's coronavirus claim

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Ed Miliband attacks Kwasi Kwarteng over past remarks on workers' rights

House of Commons | Video

Ed Miliband mocks Kwasi Kwarteng's 'road to Damascus conversion'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus