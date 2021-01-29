Momentum fundraise for new video output to counteract GB News
- Credit: PA
Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn are crowdfunding to create new video output to counteract Andrew Neil's new GB News television service.
Left-wing grassroots campaign group Momentum is currently appealing for financial support ahead of new television services from GB News and Rupert Murdoch's News UK service - both due to launch in the spring.
In an email to supporters, they said: "The right are investing millions in setting up a new British Fox News.
"But we're fighting back.
"Together, we've raised £5,000 to fund our video operation - and that money is already having a huge impact on Facebook."
They continue: "Together, we will turn the tide in 2021.
"In this crisis, millions of people are looking for new ideas which explain why our system is so broken.
"We have the answers- all we need to do is get them our there."
The email claims that it will expand its video operations to "combat the right-wing media" and "drown out the right-wing press".
GB News aims to serve the “vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard” by existing broadcasters.
It has already raised £60 million in fundraising with directors hoping Nick Ferrari and Julia Hartley-Brewer will become presenters.
GB News announced its first signing would be Dan Wooton from talkRADIO.
