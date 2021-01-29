Momentum fundraise for new video output to counteract GB News

Published: 11:46 AM January 29, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Parliament Square, where the Momentum campaign group held a "Keep Corbyn" demonstration. - Credit: PA

Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn are crowdfunding to create new video output to counteract Andrew Neil's new GB News television service.

Left-wing grassroots campaign group Momentum is currently appealing for financial support ahead of new television services from GB News and Rupert Murdoch's News UK service - both due to launch in the spring.

In an email to supporters, they said: "The right are investing millions in setting up a new British Fox News.

"But we're fighting back.

"Together, we've raised £5,000 to fund our video operation - and that money is already having a huge impact on Facebook."

They continue: "Together, we will turn the tide in 2021.

"In this crisis, millions of people are looking for new ideas which explain why our system is so broken.

"We have the answers- all we need to do is get them our there."

The email claims that it will expand its video operations to "combat the right-wing media" and "drown out the right-wing press".

GB News aims to serve the “vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard” by existing broadcasters.

It has already raised £60 million in fundraising with directors hoping Nick Ferrari and Julia Hartley-Brewer will become presenters.

GB News announced its first signing would be Dan Wooton from talkRADIO.