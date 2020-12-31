More Labour frontbench resignations after Brexit vote

Published: 8:45 AM December 31, 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a virtual speech on Scotland, devolution and the United Kingdom, at Labour Party headquarters in London. - Credit: PA

Labour leader Keir Starmer suffered from two more frontbench resignations following the Brexit vote in the House of Commons - on top of Helen Hayes' resignation.

A total of 162 of Labour’s 200 MPs supported the Brexit bill at third reading, although 36 did not record a vote and Bell Ribeiro-Addy opposed the legislation.

A Labour source said they believed all 36 MPs who did not record a vote had abstained.

Helen Hayes announced her resignation on Twitter shortly after the vote, with Welsh Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi resigning later.

She was working with the shadow cabinet for Work and Pensions and Scotland and took to Twitter the announce her decision.

“I pledged to my constituents to never vote for anything that would make them worse off,” Antoniazzi wrote in her resignation letter to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“This deal is nothing close to what is being sold to the British public, and it does not meet Labour’s six tests for a Brexit deal.

“The language, behaviours, disrespect and chumocracy that this country has had to endure from this government will continue if we endorse their actions in any way.”

Meanwhile, Florence Eshalomi resigned as an opposition whip, saying she could not support the "rushed bill".

She tweeted: "Thank you to all Vauxhall constituents who’ve contacted me about the EU (Future Relationship) Bill.

"This bill was rushed and a ‘no deal’ is the worst outcome for the country but I cannot support the bill and I have abstained.

"I have offered my resignation as an opposition whip."



