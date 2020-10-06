MPs back longer October break from House of Commons

Published: 8:17 AM October 6, 2020

A vote is read out in the House of Commons. - Credit: PA

MPs have approved a longer autumn recess for the House of Commons.

The chamber will adjourn after business has concluded on Friday October 23 and return on Monday November 2.

The motion detailing the recess was supported unopposed.

MPs will be unable to challenge ministers in the Commons chamber during this period over coronavirus restrictions, the Brexit process – which is entering a key phase as the end of the transition period nears – or other matters of importance.

With party conferences cancelled, the Commons continued sitting throughout September rather than rising for three weeks.

The House usually rises for a three-day recess in November but this has been replaced with the longer recess starting this month.