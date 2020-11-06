Video
'Not a great look': Minister can't say how many tests are needed for crucial Covid-19 pilot testing programme
- Credit: Twitter
A Tory minister has been ridiculed after getting the population size of Liverpool wrong during an interview on a new pilot testing programme for coronavirus.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi said 2,000 troops would deliver thousands of coronavirus tests to people living in Liverpool city as part of a pilot programme to map the spread of the virus.
If successful, the pilot - which will see Liverpudlians tested regardless of whether they are showing symptoms - will be a major step forward in the strategy to contain the virus and reopen the economy.
The programme will also trail new "turnaround" tests seen by many in Whitehall as a "gamechanger" in the government fight against the virus. The tests can be self-administered and are expected to give a result within 10 to 15 minutes.
Zahawi was confident anyone who needed a test would receive one but was left red-faced when he did not know just how many people would apply for one.
Appearing on LBC radio, the minster said: "Today, 2,000 of our great army personnel are helping that city be able to test each and every person if they need a test."
Radio host Nick Ferrari asked: "How many each and every people are there? What is the population of Liverpool?"
Most Read
- 1 Rory Stewart brands Boris Johnson 'best liar ever to serve as prime minister'
- 2 These 330 Tory MPs voted against protecting food standards after Brexit
- 3 Boris Johnson walks out of Commons as Theresa May criticises him over lockdown
- 4 MPs reject amendment to protect food standards after Brexit
- 5 Brexiteer commentator hits out at Remainers over US Election result
- 6 Boris Johnson 'toxic' in US for being 'Britain's Trump', claim Joe Biden allies
- 7 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 8 Andrew Neil in heated row with SNP MP after saying he can now 'say what I think'
- 9 Should we start to feel sorry for Boris Johnson?
- 10 Brexiteer claims more UK politicians should echo Donald Trump after US election result
When Zahawi said he thought it near 1.7 million people, Ferrari cut in: "You're way over the line."
"You're ready to test every single person but yet you don't know how many there are."
Ferrari suggested it was not a "good look" that a government minister promoting the programme did not know how many people would need testing.
"That's not great, is it?" Ferrari pressed, "[so] why should I believe any number?"
MORE: Tory minister repeatedly refuses to condemn Donald Trump's election fraud claims
Responding to a clip of the interview, Leslie Henderson tweeted: "This guy always throws a number in the air and is always wrong."
Wayne Ellis added: "It beggars belief just how clueless these people are."
"The media should just start interviewing Alexa instead," quipped Mike Ray.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.