Labour MP to reject Brexit deal saying it doesn't help Remainers or Leavers
Labour’s Nadia Whittome has indicated that she will abstain in the vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in the Commons.
The Nottingham East MP said she would not vote for a deal which “fails to protect jobs, workers’ rights, migrants, the environment, our NHS, and my generation’s future”.
On Twitter, Whittome wrote: “While I understand and respect colleagues who reach a different conclusion, I cannot vote for Johnson’s damaging deal. While I campaigned to remain, I accept that Brexit is happening.
“However, I will not vote for a deal that fails to protect jobs, workers’ rights, migrants, the environment, our NHS and my generation’s future. No Deal would be a disaster – but an abstention doesn’t enable it.
“However each of us decide to vote, Labour is united in saying that this is a bad deal. Whether people voted Leave or Remain, this is not the future you or I wanted.
“Our focus must and will be on exposing the deal’s problems which put jobs, rights and living standards at risk.
