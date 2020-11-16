Health minister criticised for telling people to 'eat less' to protect themselves from Covid-19

Published: 10:20 AM November 16, 2020 Updated: 10:41 AM November 16, 2020

A health minister has been criticised for telling people to "eat less" and "move more" to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Nadine Dorries tweeted a Mail Online story from a former medical tsar who claims that the obesity crisis led to Britain having the highest death coronavirus toll in Europe.

She wrote: "No doubt that there is a direct correlation between obesity and a high mortality Covid rate. We are one of the most obese nations in Europe. Eat less move more."

But her comments were seen as a deflection of government responsibility for the 50,000 deaths in the UK during the crisis, while others accused her of "blaming the dead".

Twitter user @JaneRemain replied: "Actually, a good way to combat the high covid mortality rate is to not get it in the first place. But, of course, that involves a competent govt. Instead the advice we get: beat covid by [checking] eating less and moving more. Great. Just f**king great."

Aleesha Khaliq commented: "It’s truly grotesque to be blaming dead people for dying from coronavirus because of their weight. Are you passing the accountability?"

"Blame the public again Nadine!" said @Lynn_GT. "How many of those 50,000 were obese? And how many of those would still be alive if the government had got their act together and led by example?"

"Blaming the dead is right up there with not feeding hungry children," claimed @FeeshKeeng. "The nasty party have kicked it into high gear."

Tory Britain 2020:



Businesses are suffering:

"Eat Out To Help Out"



People die:

"Eat Less Move More" https://t.co/U8TWuolxs9 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) November 15, 2020

Will Austin wrote: "I can't keep up. A few weeks back you were paying us to eat more. On the other hand, you did also have that big vote to starve school kids."

Steve Bray, meanwhile, said: "No doubt there is a direct correlation between a lying incompetent Conservative government & a high mortality Covid rate. We are one of the most gullible nations in Europe. Pay less tax, protest more."

Another asked: "So why are gyms shut, Nadine?!"

Lucy Robinson remarked: "The minister for mental health encouraging an 'eat less move more' mentality when calls to eating disorder helplines have increased 97% since March is super helpful and not dangerous at all".