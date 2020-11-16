Health minister criticised for telling people to 'eat less' to protect themselves from Covid-19
- Credit: Parliament TV
A health minister has been criticised for telling people to "eat less" and "move more" to protect themselves from Covid-19.
Nadine Dorries tweeted a Mail Online story from a former medical tsar who claims that the obesity crisis led to Britain having the highest death coronavirus toll in Europe.
She wrote: "No doubt that there is a direct correlation between obesity and a high mortality Covid rate. We are one of the most obese nations in Europe. Eat less move more."
But her comments were seen as a deflection of government responsibility for the 50,000 deaths in the UK during the crisis, while others accused her of "blaming the dead".
Twitter user @JaneRemain replied: "Actually, a good way to combat the high covid mortality rate is to not get it in the first place. But, of course, that involves a competent govt. Instead the advice we get: beat covid by [checking] eating less and moving more. Great. Just f**king great."
You may also want to watch:
Aleesha Khaliq commented: "It’s truly grotesque to be blaming dead people for dying from coronavirus because of their weight. Are you passing the accountability?"
"Blame the public again Nadine!" said @Lynn_GT. "How many of those 50,000 were obese? And how many of those would still be alive if the government had got their act together and led by example?"
Most Read
- 1 UK Brexit negotiator says Brexit deal 'may not succeed'
- 2 Boris Johnson to be challenged in High Court for 'acting in bad faith' over Brexit
- 3 Brexiteer think tank admits UK likely to be 'worse off' after Brexit
- 4 Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit extension
- 5 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
- 6 'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling Brexit talks
- 7 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
- 8 Former Boris Johnson adviser delivers stinging attack on Dominic Cummings and Vote Leave camp
- 9 Remainer says country should revisit second Brexit referendum after coronavirus
- 10 Ken Clarke says government acting like a 'third-world dictatorship' over Brexit
"Blaming the dead is right up there with not feeding hungry children," claimed @FeeshKeeng. "The nasty party have kicked it into high gear."
Will Austin wrote: "I can't keep up. A few weeks back you were paying us to eat more. On the other hand, you did also have that big vote to starve school kids."
Steve Bray, meanwhile, said: "No doubt there is a direct correlation between a lying incompetent Conservative government & a high mortality Covid rate. We are one of the most gullible nations in Europe. Pay less tax, protest more."
Another asked: "So why are gyms shut, Nadine?!"
Lucy Robinson remarked: "The minister for mental health encouraging an 'eat less move more' mentality when calls to eating disorder helplines have increased 97% since March is super helpful and not dangerous at all".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.