News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Health minister criticised for telling people to 'eat less' to protect themselves from Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 10:20 AM November 16, 2020    Updated: 10:41 AM November 16, 2020
MP Nadine Dorries

MP Nadine Dorries - Credit: Parliament TV

A health minister has been criticised for telling people to "eat less" and "move more" to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Nadine Dorries tweeted a Mail Online story from a former medical tsar who claims that the obesity crisis led to Britain having the highest death coronavirus toll in Europe.

She wrote: "No doubt that there is a direct correlation between obesity and a high mortality Covid rate. We are one of the most obese nations in Europe. Eat less move more."

But her comments were seen as a deflection of government responsibility for the 50,000 deaths in the UK during the crisis, while others accused her of "blaming the dead".

Twitter user @JaneRemain replied: "Actually, a good way to combat the high covid mortality rate is to not get it in the first place. But, of course, that involves a competent govt. Instead the advice we get: beat covid by [checking] eating less and moving more. Great. Just f**king great."

You may also want to watch:

Aleesha Khaliq commented: "It’s truly grotesque to be blaming dead people for dying from coronavirus because of their weight. Are you passing the accountability?"

"Blame the public again Nadine!" said @Lynn_GT. "How many of those 50,000 were obese? And how many of those would still be alive if the government had got their act together and led by example?"

Most Read

  1. 1 UK Brexit negotiator says Brexit deal 'may not succeed'
  2. 2 Boris Johnson to be challenged in High Court for 'acting in bad faith' over Brexit
  3. 3 Brexiteer think tank admits UK likely to be 'worse off' after Brexit
  1. 4 Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit extension
  2. 5 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
  3. 6 'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling Brexit talks
  4. 7 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
  5. 8 Former Boris Johnson adviser delivers stinging attack on Dominic Cummings and Vote Leave camp
  6. 9 Remainer says country should revisit second Brexit referendum after coronavirus
  7. 10 Ken Clarke says government acting like a 'third-world dictatorship' over Brexit

"Blaming the dead is right up there with not feeding hungry children," claimed @FeeshKeeng. "The nasty party have kicked it into high gear."

Will Austin wrote: "I can't keep up. A few weeks back you were paying us to eat more. On the other hand, you did also have that big vote to starve school kids."

Steve Bray, meanwhile, said: "No doubt there is a direct correlation between a lying incompetent Conservative government & a high mortality Covid rate. We are one of the most gullible nations in Europe. Pay less tax, protest more."

Another asked: "So why are gyms shut, Nadine?!"

Lucy Robinson remarked: "The minister for mental health encouraging an 'eat less move more' mentality when calls to eating disorder helplines have increased 97% since March is super helpful and not dangerous at all".

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brexit

John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Joe Biden

Barack Obama could become Joe Biden's UK ambassador in awkward move for...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

John Major | Video

John Major savages Brexit warning Britain will 'never be a great power...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Video

Iain Duncan Smith tells Joe Biden that Brexit 'has nothing to do with him'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus