Brexiteer claims only 'crystal ball' could have predicted second lockdown need

Published: 9:03 AM November 2, 2020 Updated: 9:11 AM November 2, 2020

Brexiteer and health minister Nadine Dorries has claimed that only a "crystal ball" could have predicted the worsening of the coronavirus crisis. that would mean a second lockdown.

Dorries, who was the first MP to contract the virus in March, hit out at criticisms that her government had again acted too late on coronavirus.

Turning to Twitter she wrote: “If only we had a crystal ball and could actually see how many over 60s would be infected, the positivity rate, the infection rate and the subsequent lag giving us the 14 day anticipated demand on hospital beds on any particular day, three weeks in advance.”

It is despite the fact that both the government's scientific advisers warning in September that a "circuit breaker" would be needed, and Labour leader Keir Starmer supporting their calls.

Johnson's government refuted the proposal, with the prime minister telling the Commons on October 21: "It is the height of absurdity that (Starmer) stands up and attacks the economic consequences of the measures we are obliged to take across some parts of the country when he wants to turn the lights out with a full national lockdown."

Labour MP Lilian Greenwood responded: “Two weeks ago, Nadine Dorries said the whole of Notts didn’t need to go into Tier 3.

"Looking at the numbers we’d just presented to us by Public Health England it was plain it would.

“Didn’t need a crystal ball, just the ability and willingness to look and listen.”

Shadow minister Wes Streeting wrote: “Astonishing to see a health minister – yes, a health minister – suggesting that only a crystal ball could have seen the need for a second lockdown.

“It was in the SAGE MINUTES.”