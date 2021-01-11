Government could prevent public from leaving home more than once a week
- Credit: PA
The government has not denied that it could bring in tougher restrictions over the coronavirus lockdown, following suggestions the public may not be able to leave their home more than once a week.
The Mail Online reports a Whitehall source claiming that under measures being discussed the opportunities to leave home could be cut to once a week.
Currently, Britons can exercise with one other person or with their household or support bubble.
A government source claimed that the rule is "being used an excuse for people to go for a coffee in the park with their friends" and could be tightened.
They claimed that the public was using their "imagination" with interpretations of the rules.
It comes as the minister for vaccines admitted the current restrictions may not be enough.
Nadhim Zahim told the BBC's Today programme: “We don’t want to use tougher measures, the lockdown is tough, schools are shut, but it is important to remember this virus loves social interactions.
“We’re reviewing all the restrictions, but these are pretty tough at the moment. I am worried about supermarkets and people actually wearing masks and following the one-way system, and making sure when it’s at capacity they wait outside the supermarket.
“I’m worried about some of the pictures I’ve seen of social interactions in parks, if you have to exercise you can go out for exercise only.”
