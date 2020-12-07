Rupert Murdoch's UK news channel given broadcasting approval

Published: 4:16 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 4:20 PM December 7, 2020

Rupert Murdoch's latest television news channel has been given the go-ahead by Ofcom and could start broadcasting as early as spring 2021.

News UK TV is competing against Andrew Neil-backed channel GB News to be first on-air.

Both outlets believe there is a gap in the market for right-leaning television news channels aimed at Britons who dislike the BBC's output.







Although no presenting lineup has been announced, News UK TV staff have been told to expect big-name hires.

The Apprentice host Lord Sugar and Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan have been touted as possible signees. Morgan has been spotted in News UK's London Bridge headquarters, where a studio is being built.

The new station is expected to run an evening service lasting around four to five hours and will include an early-evening politics show, a daily political debate programme, and an evening news bulletin.

The channel will be overseen by former Fox News and CBS News boss David Rhodes and will primarily be accessible via a streaming service.

Nigel Farage has also been tipped to run an opinionated video show.

According to a source in Westminster, the Brexit Party leader was overheard in a central London restaurant discussing conversations he had with Murdoch about running a new programme.

Farage, who has recently started publishing his own video news commentary on Twitter, did not respond to a request for comment.