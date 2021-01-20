Tory MPs vote down Lords bid to protect NHS from post-Brexit trade deals
- Credit: Parliament Live
Tory MPs have voted down a House of Lords amendment aimed at protecting the NHS from post-Brexit trade deals.
The amendment, proposed by peers, would have blocked trade deals that “undermines or restricts” the ability to provide “a comprehensive publicly funded health service free at the point of delivery”.
But Tory MPs voted down the proposals saying it was not necessary because the idea the NHS was up for grabs was "offensive and absurd" and "never will be for sale."
“This amendment cuts to the chase of the debate over whether the NHS is on the table when it comes to trade negotiations," shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry told the Commons.
“To some people, that concept would mean private healthcare companies from overseas being able to compete against the NHS to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare, but in fact it is much more realistic and pernicious.
You may also want to watch:
“What it means is those same companies winning a greater right to provide services to the NHS through open procurement contracts and thereby gaining access to the vast resource of NHS patient data, which, quite frankly, they have been actively pursuing for years.
“This amendment seeks to prevent that, and I cannot see why any Member of the House would disagree with it.”
Most Read
- 1 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
- 2 Priti Patel fails to appear in Commons to answer questions on missing police records
- 3 Iain Duncan Smith defends calling Donald Trump 'a decent man'
- 4 Kwasi Kwarteng confirms post-Brexit review of workers' rights
- 5 The bigot we should have called out on day one
- 6 Leave EU website suspended after EU registry blocks move to Ireland
- 7 Bob Geldof vindicated over pro-EU fishing stunt, suggests broadcaster
- 8 Brandon Lewis unable to explain to Piers Morgan reason for UK having 'worst COVID death in the world'
- 9 Brexiteer MP criticised after suggesting No 10 should break Northern Ireland Protocol
- 10 Boris Johnson blames seafood companies for post-Brexit sales slump
The amendment was defeated in the Commons by 357 votes to 266 with no Tory MPs voting in favour.
The MPs also voted against an amendment to the Bill which sought to ensure that parliament is able to scrutinise trade deals before they are signed by the government.
We Own It campaigner Johnbosco Nwogbo responded: “It’s frankly disgraceful Conservative MPs have steamrollered through a Trade Bill that offers absolutely no protection for our precious NHS. We’re now at risk of higher drug prices, private companies having increased access to our NHS and those same companies being able to sue the government if it tries to limit their ability to profit from our healthcare.
"Worse still, parliament now won't even have a say in any future trade deals - meaning our NHS could be offered up on a silver platter to the highest bidder, and we wouldn't know a thing about it before a trade deal is signed and sealed.
“Conservative MPs have prioritised the interests of private healthcare companies over patients and public health. It’s a slap in the face to all of our heroic NHS staff, and every person who has relied on the NHS to help us through this pandemic. They should all hang their heads in shame.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.