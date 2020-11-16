Churchill's grandson criticises Boris Johnson's 'mediocre' cabinet

Video

Published: 2:32 PM November 16, 2020

The grandson of Winston Churchill has criticised his former boss over his choice of ministers to serve in cabinet.

Former Tory MP Nichola Soames is no stranger to criticism of Boris Johnson and in his latest media appearance criticised his "mediocre" cabinet for being chosen for their views on Brexit.

He said: "When this government was elected, it was elected with a mandate and it gained a huge majority.

"But then it got hijacked by this terrible, terrible virus with the tragic loss and the gross impediment to the economy and everything else.

"So, I think it's a very difficult time.

"My remarks about the Cabinet are rarely this bad but I believe that Boris Johnson chose his Cabinet full of people whose only requirements really was to support the Prime Minister in these Brexit talks come hell or high water.

"And therefore I think it's actually a very mediocre cabinet. I think there are some very good people there but, basically, I think it's a cabinet that was chosen for an entirely different reason.

"They've been faced with the most serious position any government in this country has found himself in since 1945.

"But I actually think, by and large, this is not a cabinet that was chosen for talent."

The criticism is a contrast to claims from one Brexiteer that Johnson did not have enough believers of Brexit in his line-up of ministers.