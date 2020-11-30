Video
Nicola Sturgeon warns Boris Johnson 'not to stand in the way of democracy' as she issues call for Indyref2
Nicola Sturgeon has told Boris Johnson "not to stand in the way of democracy" as she issued a call for a second Scottish independence referendum.
Sturgeon said the prime minister risked being "swept away" by popular opinion if he failed to grant Holyrood a second vote.
The SNP has told Downing Street that a landslide victory in next year's national elections should be viewed as a de facto call for a new referendum.
Westminster has continuously downplayed those calls, arguing that the 2014 poll had been a "once-in-a-generation" event.
Several months of consecutive polling has shown a record number of Scots are in favour of another tilt at a vote.
Stepping up her attack, Sturgeon told Good Morning Britain that it was "outrageous" that she had "to justify the position of a prime minister whose position it is to deny democracy".
This prompted presenter Piers Morgan to interrupt: "You might be outraged but surely democracy is at the behest of the UK prime minister.
"You may not like it but that is actually the reality, isn't it?"
He added: "If Boris Johnson just says no, and you may not like it, how are you actually going to get another referendum?"
Sturgeon shot back: "The first thing I'm going to do is get the authority of the people of Scotland. If Boris Johnson chooses to stand in its way, I'll set out then the steps we will take but I am going to put my faith in democracy.
"Across the Atlantic, with Boris Johnson's pal [Donald Trump], we see what happens to politicians who stand in the way of the tide of democracy. They get swept away."
She added: "This is about democracy and the ability of the people of Scotland to decide their own future."
@matsteiner posted on Twitter: "Whatever the SNP record Johnson and Brexiters have are destroying the union - it’s that simple."
Others were more critical of Sturgeon. Alex Whiteman wrote: "She doesn't stand for democracy. The vote has happened. Move on."
Linda posted: "Frankly I’m disgusted that @NicolaSturgeon feels this is important to bang on about during such trying times for the UK. We had our democratic vote and we no longer remain a democratic society if we have another. Do your job Nicola and address the issues that current matter."
This prompted a sharp reply from Graham Mullin, who wrote: "And how do you think that position comes about? People voting time and time again for the SNP."
