Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2014 prediction proven right

Video

Published: 5:35 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 5:53 PM December 21, 2020

A video from a 2014 debate on Scottish independence has resurfaced and it shows Nicola Sturgeon predicting Brexit.

The 80-second clip shows Sturgeon telling then secretary of state for Scotland and Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael that Brexit risked isolating Scotland.







In a televised debate on the Scottish independence, Sturgeon, then SNP deputy leader, said: "The risk to Scotland's European membership is not independence, it's the In-Out European referendum that the government of which you're a part is proposing."

Carmichael shot back, dismissing the claim as a "piece of negative scaremongering".

The Westminster politician became increasingly irate as Sturgeon continued to interrupt him and eventually turned to the moderator for assistance.

"Come on!" Sturgeon cut in, "you can hold your own, surely!"

"I'm trying to play by the rules Nicola and I think you ought to as well," Carmichael replied.

"What we've got in the United Kingdom is three party leader, Nick Clegg, Ed Miliband, and David Cameron who all day they support the continued membership of the European Union.

"The only way to leave the European Union is to leave the United Kingdom -"

"Alistair -" Sturgeon interjected, "you went on television Sunday and in direct response to a question, you said you couldn't guarantee Scotland's continued membership of the EU if we stayed as part of the UK because there's going to be an In-Out referendum.

"We could find ourselves in the position where the UK as a while votes to come out and we (Scotland) vote to stay in but we get taken out against our will. You can't possibly defend that."

MORE: Nicola Sturgeon hits back at Boris Johnson after Brexit quip about fish

Marcus Carslaw, who posted the clip on Twitter, said: "Worth reminding ourselves that during the 2014 debates Nicola Sturgeon predicted Brexit. Here we are now with miles long lorry queues potentially threatening food supplies during a pandemic."

Worth reminding ourselves that during the 2014 debates Nicola Sturgeon predicted Brexit. Here we are now with miles long lorry queues potentially threatening food supplies during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/7b8w40AM1c — Marcus Carslaw (@marcuscarslaw1) December 20, 2020

@McswanP described it as "another Better Together lie exposed," while Bill Simpson added: "Something that the #Scottish voters should well remember - thanks to @scottishlabour, @ScotTories, @UKLabour and @Conservatives #Scotland is being taken out of the #EU against the majority of voters wishes."

@camerontasker posted: "In 2014 Nicola was right. Let’s not make the same mistake twice."

In 2014 Nicola was right. Let’s not make the same mistake twice. Very entertaining watching. https://t.co/zSPFmAYwkf — Cameron (@camerontasker) December 21, 2020

Michael Carr said: "It's crazy this was 6 years ago and we find ourselves in this exact situation. We are living 'Better Together', but I don't see anything that is better? No EU, No Freedom of Movement, a Tory gov, hard Brexit, austerity for years. Can someone tell me what is better about this?"