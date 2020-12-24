Brexit Party claims it has 'won the war'

Published: 11:29 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 12:26 PM December 24, 2020

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage has claimed that the "wars are over" - and that they are the winners as the UK agrees to a deal with the European Union.

Despite calling for a no-deal Brexit, he told talkRADIO: "I do think a complete separation for the long-term economic health of the country would have been better.

"But we are where we are... but I think as a realist even though there were things in this treaty I don't like - and I'm going to have a lawyer working on this all over Christmas and I'll come out with a full pros and cons of this treaty which will be nearly 2,000 pages long - but as a realist I know that the Brexit wars are over.

"They finish on the 1 January and, to be honest, we have even bigger crisis consuming us, haven't we?"

But leaving the door open to future battles, he added: “Winning a war is one thing, winning peace is another: I suspect we are going to find ourselves far too closely aligned to EU rules in the years to come”.

Farage had recently admitted there may not be "appetite" for him to fight future elections after he failed to gain a seat in the House of Commons after eight different campaigns.

He had previously proposed setting up a new anti-lockdown party to fight coronavirus restrictions.