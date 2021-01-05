Video
Nigel Farage backs Tony Blair to lead Britain's vaccination programme during dig at 'low grade' government

Nigel Farage has said Tony Blair should lead the UK's vaccination programme, adding the former Labour prime minister "commands respect" and is "seriously bright".
Expressing his frustration with Boris Johnson's latest lockdown announcement, Farage took to Twitter with a suggestion on how to speed up Britain's vaccination drive.
Describing the current cabinet as the "most low grade I've ever seen in my lifetime", Farage endorsed former Labour prime minister Tony Blair to be called up to lead the government's vaccine response.
He said: "Are we really going to trust the same people, the same cabinet ministers, who made such a mess of testing in the early days? Whose almost every promise they have failed to deliver upon. Or is it time to think about a different approach?
"It is time to have a government, and to have people leading it, who’ve got genuine talent even if they disagree on many other policy matters.
"This cabinet is the most inexperienced, the most low grade, I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.
"Much as I don’t like Tony Blair, he does get things done, he commands respect, he is seriously bright.
"Why not get people like Tony Blair involved to help us solve a national crisis?"
Farage said he was "impressed" by Blair's idea to inoculate as many people as possible with a single dose than the standard two, which has now become government policy.
Social media users were taken back by it all.
BBC editor Dino Sofos tweeted: "Things I never thought I'd see #1304738: Nigel Farage calling for a ministerial post for Tony Blair."
@EFCCiara followed up: "Farage backing Blair? What kind of alternate universe is this?"
Alan Lockey quipped: "Ah, I see we've reached season six now, where the scriptwriters get a bit too unrealistic with the narrative, just to keep the big characters involved."
Journalist Josh Broadhurst added: "I can't believe I'm saying it, but I agree with Nigel Farage. Tony Blair has led the debate on vaccinations in UK politics, so give him and his institute a role. It shouldn't be about ideology, but about who has the ideas, the experience, and plan to do this effectively!"
David Chipakupaku quipped: "Congratulations if you had "Nigel Farage Supporting Tony Blair" on your 2021 bingo cards."
