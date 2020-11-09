Video

Published: 11:57 AM November 9, 2020

Joe Biden could force Boris Johnson to sign up to a Brexit deal with the EU in his first contact with the British prime minister.

British diplomats have conceded that the PM is likely to be far down the list on people the president-elect telephones after his election win, but when he does the dialogue is likely to be strained.

A Democratic source has previously claimed that there was "no special relationship with Boris Johnson" with allies seeing Cummings and Johnson as Britain's equivalent of Steve Bannon and Donald Trump.

Now Brexiteers fear there will be an ultimatum for Johnson when Biden speaks with him.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage acknowledged the US election was a "very, very difficult result" for Brexit.

He explained: "For Brexit, and for Boris, this is a very, very difficult result.







"What is already becoming clear is that Biden's first phone call with Boris is simply going to say, 'Sign the right deal with Monsieur Barnier, or there is no prospect of a trade deal'.

"Boris finds himself in a difficult position."

But Farage took no responsibility, blaming those that had "wasted four years" when a US trade deal could have been agreed long before.

He said: "Four years, in 2016, I was the first foreign visitor to meet president-elect Trump.

"They were all very excited that Trump and Brexit had happened at the same time. They wanted a trade deal as soon as possible and the Conservatives have wasted it."

The former MEP added: "I think the prospect of a trade deal with the US looks weak."