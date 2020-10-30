Video

Published: 10:14 AM October 30, 2020 Updated: 10:23 AM October 30, 2020

Nigel Farage has said he could enter the US to attend a Donald Trump rally - where many spectators did not wear masks - because he has a "journalistic visa".

The Brexit Party politician appeared on Good Morning Britain to answer questions as to why he thought it was a good idea to travel across the globe to attend the Trump election event during a pandemic.

Farage accepted there "are some risks" with campaigning in a venue where crowds were "not wearing face masks" and "packed in close together" but claimed "we've got to get on with the rest of our lives".

At present citizens from the UK, China, Iran, Brazil, and a slew of EU countries are prohibited from entering the country, prompting presenter Charlotte Hawkins to question how he got in.

“I know you’ve been given a national interest exemption from the US travel ban to be able to be there," she said. “What’s going to happen when you get back? Will you be quarantining?”

But shaking his head he said: "No, no, no".

“That is not true. The national interest exemption I got was when I came to Tulsa a few months ago. I have come here on a journalistic visa.

“I have been sponsored by the Daily Telegraph just like any other journalist,” he said, despite appearing on stage to speak and heap praise on the man who called himself "Mr Brexit".

It prompted the presenter to challenge the politician again whether he would be self-isolating when he returns to the UK.

“Yes I will have to do that, absolutely,” he responded.

But in July he visited a British pub less than two weeks after attending a similar rally in Tulsa, leading to calls for the police to investigate him.

But the Brexiteer at the time responded on social media that he had not broken the regulations, because he had taken a coronavirus test.

During lockdown Farage received another visit from the police after travelling to track down migrants on Kent beaches. At the time he cited his LBC programme as proof he is a "key worker", which he subsequently lost shortly after.