Video
Nigel Farage admits there might not be 'appetite' for him to run in elections again
- Credit: Getty Images
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has admitted there might not be "appetite" amongst the public for him to run in an election again - even if Boris Johnson delivers a 'Brexit in name only'.
The politician - who lost in all seven elections he stood in and dropped out of the latest - said although he would remain a "force" in politics did not rule out no longer standing for election.
Appearing on ITV's Peston programme, he explained: "I just don't know what the appetite is in the British public to keep this battle going.
"For four-and-a-half years a Conservative government has had the job to 'get Brexit done' and they've failed pretty miserably.
"We now, of course, face a new administration by the looks of it coming in in America.
"Is there a public appetite to keep these battles going? I don't know."
Asked if he therefore might not be fighting elections, he replied: "Well, look, I'll go on fighting just to be free, but how much of a force that can be I just don't know."
MORE: Nigel Farage insists £10,000 bet on Donald Trump win was a 'great price'
Farage last month was reported to be creating a new anti-lockdown outfit to apply pressure on the government's Covid-19 over coronavirus restrictions.
Most Read
- 1 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 2 Boris Johnson accused of being a 'Remainer' as Brexiteers in government accused of 'sell-out'
- 3 Government sparks fears of 'chaos' after rushing through emergency Brexit legislation
- 4 Boris Johnson urges ERG to ignore EU 'propaganda' over Brexit deal
- 5 Individual complaint sparks Ofcom 'assessment' over Newsnight's Dominic Cummings remarks
- 6 Mail on Sunday silent on its 'source' over Brexit
- 7 Michael Fabricant cut-off by speaker after branding Keir Starmer a 'smarmy lawyer'
- 8 Stanley Johnson caught breaching Covid-19 rules again
- 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 10 Boris Johnson's press secretary says Dominic Cummings' £140k pay was 'correct' level for performance
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.