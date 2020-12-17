Nigel Farage admits there might not be 'appetite' for him to run in elections again

Video

Published: 10:35 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 10:38 AM December 17, 2020

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has admitted there might not be "appetite" amongst the public for him to run in an election again - even if Boris Johnson delivers a 'Brexit in name only'.

The politician - who lost in all seven elections he stood in and dropped out of the latest - said although he would remain a "force" in politics did not rule out no longer standing for election.

Appearing on ITV's Peston programme, he explained: "I just don't know what the appetite is in the British public to keep this battle going.

"For four-and-a-half years a Conservative government has had the job to 'get Brexit done' and they've failed pretty miserably.

"We now, of course, face a new administration by the looks of it coming in in America.

"Is there a public appetite to keep these battles going? I don't know."

Asked if he therefore might not be fighting elections, he replied: "Well, look, I'll go on fighting just to be free, but how much of a force that can be I just don't know."

Farage last month was reported to be creating a new anti-lockdown outfit to apply pressure on the government's Covid-19 over coronavirus restrictions.