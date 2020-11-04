Video

Published: 12:26 PM November 4, 2020 Updated: 12:41 PM November 4, 2020

Nigel Farage has been ridiculed after suggesting US voter fraud was "so new" it was impossible to prove.

Appearing on BBC news, Farage echoed Donald Trump's claim that there may be a concerted effort to tamper with mail-in votes in key swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Farage's comments come after president Trump falsely declared victory in the US election early Wednesday morning UK time.







"We were getting ready to win this election – frankly we did win this election," Trump told a room packed with supporters.

Farage mirrored those views when he was pressed to provide evidence of voter fraud in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil.

"The evidence of voter fraud, with postal voting, of course, is there for all to see," Farage suggested, "we know it ourselves on our side of the pond."

Neil pressed Farage on the claim which led the Brexit Party leader to respond: "Because it's so new, it hasn't come to light yet."

"So there is no fraud," cut in Neil.

Farage admitted there had not been any evidence of fraud "at this stage" before launching into a rant about the UK's voting system, which he accused of being corruptible.

"Not only is there fraud, there's also intimidation and we've seen it again and again."

One Twitter user wrote in response: "Mysteriously there wouldn't be any voter fraud if you were winning..."

"Imagine submitting a file to CPS saying the evidence is there for all to see, but it's just not come to light yet," Mick Gulliver wrote.

Louis Henw aded: "Don't worry Nigel If you can't find any evidence that there is massive electoral fraud in the US election, you can always claim it is because they weren't told to look for it, just like the Russian meddling."

Carl Davies quipped: "Nige revealing the usual depth of knowledge. But why is Farage even being interviewed?"