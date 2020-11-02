Nigel Farage to rename the Brexit Party as 'Reform Party'
- Credit: PA
Nigel Farage has applied to the Electoral Commission to change the Brexit Party's name to Reform UK.
The party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes but did not succeed in electing an MP in the 2019 general election.
It will now broaden its agenda to include coronavirus and seek “reform” in other areas.
Party leader Nigel Farage said: “As promised, we continue to keep a very close eye on the government’s trade negotiations with the EU, to ensure a proper Brexit.
“Further reform in many other areas is also vital for our nation’s future.”
You may also want to watch:
Chairman Richard Tice added: “The need for major reform in the UK is clearer now than ever.
“A new approach is essential, so that government works for the people, not for itself. The most urgent issue is a new coronavirus strategy, so that we learn to live with it, not hide in fear of it.”
Most Read
- 1 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 2 Boris Johnson appears to forget son’s age when asked during visit to Northern Ireland
- 3 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 4 Brexiteer says EU 'spiteful' to end fast-track lanes for Brits after Brexit
- 5 The harsh truths learned from halt in Brexit talks
- 6 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'
- 7 The key times for the US election results
- 8 Donald Trump supporters duped into thanking 'Satan' for backing president's re-election campaign
- 9 Minister self-isolates just a day after being spotted flouting mask rules
- 10 Michael Gove ‘incredibly flattered’ by Spitting Image puppet
Farage said in December that the party could become the “reform party” if the UK leaves the EU on January 31.
He revealed he had already registered the name as he added it would “have to campaign to change politics for good”.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.