Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks

Published: 10:42 AM November 2, 2020 Updated: 10:47 AM November 2, 2020

Nigel Farage has been branded a "chancer" for rebranding the Brexit Party into an anti-lockdown party, despite supporting such measures earlier in the year.

The Brexiteer has lodged papers with the Electoral Commission to rebrand his old party as "Reform UK", which he hopes will be the home for lockdown sceptics, despite an attempt from Laurence Fox to capitalise on the opposition to Covid-19 measures.

But Twitter users have been quick to point out Farage's comments earlier this year in which he criticised the government for not locking down sooner.

On March 13 he remarked on comments that suggested the government might pursue a herd immunity agenda: "So government policy is that it is desirable for COVID-19 to kill hundreds of thousands of people so that we develop herd immunity. Just can't believe it."

Says the man who was *checks notes* pushing for a lockdown a few days ago.

Give it up, you chancer. Let the gullible sods keep their money — Virtue-signalling Leftie Do-Gooder (@PamSandwiches) November 1, 2020

It follows a tweet in which he claimed: "Boris Johnson says we will take measures in the future, but not now. This isn’t leadership."

He made similar criticisms of Hancock, when he wrote: "It says the economy matters more than saving lives. Does he not understand what is going on in Milan?"

Now the Brexiteer is said to want his party to win the support of those that oppose a second lockdown. He tweeted: “There is no political voice opposing this new national lockdown in England. I think that may change very soon.”

"Well, this hasn’t aged well, has it?" tweeted George Negas, referencing his old tweets supporting a lockdown.

Ben Seager commented: "Nigel Farage is going to be absolutely furious when he reads what Nigel Farage wrote just a few short months ago. Grifters gonna grift..."

Ed Owen said: "Killing many thousands more now the amphibian's explicit policy".

Hi Nige. Looks like you’ve forgotten to delete this one. 👇 https://t.co/iDukt5YINH — Adi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshBlokeWilts) November 2, 2020

"One of many things that hasn't aged well," noted Sophie Ogilvie.

The Brexiteer's opposition to Boris Johnson's government on Covid-19 and Brexit measures come after he dropped candidates to oppose the Tories during the general election last year, vowing to help the prime minister return to Downing Street.