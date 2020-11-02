Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- Credit: PA
Nigel Farage has been branded a "chancer" for rebranding the Brexit Party into an anti-lockdown party, despite supporting such measures earlier in the year.
The Brexiteer has lodged papers with the Electoral Commission to rebrand his old party as "Reform UK", which he hopes will be the home for lockdown sceptics, despite an attempt from Laurence Fox to capitalise on the opposition to Covid-19 measures.
But Twitter users have been quick to point out Farage's comments earlier this year in which he criticised the government for not locking down sooner.
MORE: Nigel Farage denies changing his mind on Brexit despite u-turn on Norway model
On March 13 he remarked on comments that suggested the government might pursue a herd immunity agenda: "So government policy is that it is desirable for COVID-19 to kill hundreds of thousands of people so that we develop herd immunity. Just can't believe it."
It follows a tweet in which he claimed: "Boris Johnson says we will take measures in the future, but not now. This isn’t leadership."
He made similar criticisms of Hancock, when he wrote: "It says the economy matters more than saving lives. Does he not understand what is going on in Milan?"
Now the Brexiteer is said to want his party to win the support of those that oppose a second lockdown. He tweeted: “There is no political voice opposing this new national lockdown in England. I think that may change very soon.”
"Well, this hasn’t aged well, has it?" tweeted George Negas, referencing his old tweets supporting a lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 2 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 3 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
- 4 Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
- 5 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 6 Boris Johnson appears to forget son’s age when asked during visit to Northern Ireland
- 7 The key times for the US election results
- 8 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 9 Brexiteer says EU 'spiteful' to end fast-track lanes for Brits after Brexit
- 10 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'
Ben Seager commented: "Nigel Farage is going to be absolutely furious when he reads what Nigel Farage wrote just a few short months ago. Grifters gonna grift..."
Ed Owen said: "Killing many thousands more now the amphibian's explicit policy".
"One of many things that hasn't aged well," noted Sophie Ogilvie.
The Brexiteer's opposition to Boris Johnson's government on Covid-19 and Brexit measures come after he dropped candidates to oppose the Tories during the general election last year, vowing to help the prime minister return to Downing Street.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.