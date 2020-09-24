Nigel Farage called out over 'worst government ever' tweet

Published: 11:57 AM September 24, 2020

Nigel Farage has been called out over a tweet slamming Boris Johnson's government as "the worst government ever".

Farage lambasted Downing Street on plans to create a "border" in Kent after Brexit.

Speaking with The Times' Patrick Maguire, the Brexit Party leader said: "Not only an internal border with Northern Ireland but now Kent too.

"Is this the worst government ever?”

Twitter users were quick to remind Farage who he helped into power during last year's general election.

"Less than 12 months ago Farage stood his party down to help elect this worst government ever," one user wrote.

"He’ll have a new border with Scotland to worry about shortly," added another.

"He has no right to pontificate on it," wrote a third.

@DwWork2 agreed with Farage, adding that "Mr Farage has to take some culpability in a) Striving to put the country in this situation in the first place b) Supporting Johnson in the election c) Not coming up with any realistic solution to the whole sh*tshow."

Others lapped up the irony.

Julia Blunck posted: "Well well well if it isn't the consequence of my own actions."

Liverpool Echo editor Liam Thorp said it sounded "like Nigel didn't know what he was voting for."

Paul Cardno quipped: "Arsonists rarely have a 'how to put the building back together' plan."

Matthias Eberl added: "Meanwhile. Angry old man down the pub who constantly demands to take back control of our borders miffed when someone takes him by his word and takes control of our borders."

"Man who shits his own pants and encourages everyone around him to shit theirs suddenly very upset about the overwhelming smell of shit," Max quipped.

Others agreed. @PointlessBrexit said: "Bloody hell. For the first time ever I agree with Farage."

Juliet Capulet added: "'even a broken clock...'"

Otto English added: "Farage is furious because Brexit is now set to impact directly on his life. He's calculating that he's going to be stuck in traffic permanently - and that the surrounding area is going to be one massive log jam - and he's right."

On Wednesday, cabinet office minister Michael Gove announced that truck drivers would need a Kent Access Permit (KAP) to enter the county if they were heading on to the EU — or face being turned away by police.

The border plan has been widely ridiculed and has sparked outraged among the country’s top logistics bodies.