Richard Tice replaces Nigel Farage as leader of Reform UK

Published: 9:01 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM March 8, 2021

Richard Tice has replaced Nigel Farage as leader of the anti-lockdown party Reform UK.

Farage told the media over the weekend he was stepping back from active politics after 30 years of campaigning.

The former UK Independence Party and Brexit Party leader is set to become an "honorary president" of the campaign group instead.

He tweeted: “I won’t be involved in elected politics any longer, but I’m not going to go away from fighting the big battles of the day.”

He told The Sunday Telegraph: “This has taken away the better part of my adult life.”

He added: “When you are an insurgent anti-establishment group, the people at the top have to raise the money, organise the discipline and do the whole thing, and I’m done.”

The Brexit Party became known as Reform UK after a name change earlier this year.

In the 2019 general election, the Brexit Party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes but did not succeed in electing an MP.

On the news Farage was stepping down from politics, MEP Guy Verhofstadt quipped: "Brexit has few silver linings".

He continued: "No one misses Nigel Farage's delusional speeches that Brexit will lead to the collapse of the EU... quod non!

“EU taxpayers certainly won't miss his work ethic either!”

Tice commented: "Nigel played the critical role in securing our exit from EU and I pay massive tribute & thanks to him. An honour to have helped a bit and also to now lead the Reform Party into future."



