Published: 7:45 AM November 4, 2020 Updated: 7:57 AM November 4, 2020

Nigel Farage has taken a swipe at Whitehall by suggesting the civil service was undermining Brexit and needed 'draining'.

The Brexit Party leader was speaking with ITV News when he suggested that Donald Trump's "drain the swamp" phrase applied to Westminster politics.

Endorsing the president during an interview on ITV News, Farage - who attended several of Trump's rallies in the lead up to election day - said: "I think Donald Trump second term is a Donald Trump with a straitjacket removed, able to keep the promises he made to the electorate here in America.

"I think Donald Trump second term will really take on the swamp. I think if there's a failure form the first term.. he's not really been able to drain the swap. In terms of the FBI, and many of the government agencies, Donald Trump term two is going to see a much more radical president, much more unconstrained."

When pressed on what he means by "taking on the swamp", Farage stumbled his answer and began ranting about the US Supreme Court which Trump skewed towards a Republican lean when he appointed three new justices.

"It's just like London, isn't it? We have a civil service in London who have done their damnest to stop Brexit over the course of the last four years. That is their political agenda. That is what has occurred here."

Farage then suggested President Trump had been "spied upon" and "leaked against" before praising him for his "strength and courage".

"I think heads will roll inside the Washington swamp, inside the big government agencies where Donald Trump term two, because he has nothing to fear."

Twitter users did not agree.

"A Chancer on a Chancer," Rob Bamberry tweeted.

Tim Kelly quipped: "I had 3 channels on at this point. As soon as you put him on, I only had 2."

Francesca Bowman added: "Please put Farage back in the box."

"Something to look forward to then... NOT!! Unemployed Farage delivers dark prediction for the United States of America," shared one user.