Video
Questions over Nigel Farage's quarantine status as he appears on stage with Donald Trump at rally
- Credit: PA
Questions have been raised over Nigel Farage's quarantine status after he appeared on stage at a Donald Trump rally in the US.
Footage of Farage giving a speech at Trump's re-election rally in Arizona overnight has raised concerns the Brexit Party leader flouted US quarantine regulations.
According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the US's national public health institute, citizens from the UK, China, Iran, Brazil, and a slew of EU countries are prohibited from entering the country.
At 228,000 coronavirus deaths, the US has one of the highest fatality rates from Covid-19 in the world and is currently experiencing a resurgence of the virus.
However, overnight, Farage, who lives in Kent, appeared on stage at the president's rally, describing him as the "single most resilient and brave person I have ever met in my life" while thanking Trump for his help on boosting the Brexit message in 2016.
He said: "Four years ago I was honoured to come to America to bring the Brexit message, the message that you can beat the establishment, and that is what Donald Trump did – he beat the pollsters, he beat the media, he beat all the predictions, and here’s the worst bit, they’ve never forgiven him for it."
He commended Trump on withstanding a "barrage" of scandals over the last four years, including his impeachment and an investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 US election.
The former MEP and UKIP leader ended his speech by calling on the crowd to vote for Trump's re-election.
Farage previously spoke at a Trump rally during the 2016 election campaign where he drew comparisons between the Brexit referendum result and Trump's election campaign.
Arizona is a key battleground state in the November 3 election. More than 70 million Americans have already voted by mail, which is more than half of the 2016 turnout.
Commenting on a photo of Farage at the rally, Jonathan Marshall asked: "So tell me @pritipatel how is one Nigel Farage be allowed to break American quarantine rules?
"I'm sure the people in the UK would love to know why you think it's all ok?"
Others were mortified by photos of Farage stand in a large group of people not wearing a mask.
"Is it physically impossible for those people to wear a face mask or what?" one user wrote.
"2020 can redeem itself if Nigel Farage gets covid," posted another.
