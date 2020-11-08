'You lost, get over it' - Farage mocked after losing $10,000 bet on US election

Published: 5:38 PM November 8, 2020 Updated: 5:48 PM November 8, 2020

Nigel Farage has been mocked after complaining about the result of the US election, which saw his good friend Donald Trump voted out of the White House.

Farage's wager came in response to Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, who had staked $10,000 on his former boss not winning a second term.

Farage said he had backed Brexit back in 2016 at 3/1 and 4/1 and that betting on Trump to win the presidency the same year at 5/2 made it his best ever betting year.

"So I'm going to have a punt," he said. "I'm going to the other side of Michael Cohen. I'm going to have ten grand on Donald Trump to win next Tuesday."

Time to crawl back under. Bye bye https://t.co/dKUk1fW2II pic.twitter.com/fGny64emHh — liz COYS 🌹♿️ #GTTO (@simpson_liz) November 8, 2020

After the result, he complained on Twitter: "Four years ago when Trump won, broadcasters showed scenes of people in shock and crying. Today, a Biden declaration shows coverage that would make you think Jesus had returned."

His sour tweet received hundreds of responses.

"You lost, get over it!" wrote one.

"Nige mate, you were once beaten in an election by a person dressed as a dolphin," said Freddie Bailey.

"Not feeling the love, Nige?" asked Hallie Rubenhold.

"You lost your £10K bet," pointed out John Crace. "Your new party is already dead in the water. Your so-called mate never gave a fuck about you anyway. Get over it!"

"If Jesus did literally return you'd be on the news within minutes condemning him as a socialist and calling for him to be deported," quipped Dean Burnett.

"The Poundland Powell is really hurting today," tweeted Aidan Moffat. "I shouldn't enjoy it so much, but I do."

"Ever get the feeling you're on the wrong side of history?" asked Ben Willis.

Greg Herriett meanwhile commented: "Not Jesus returning, The Devil leaving."





